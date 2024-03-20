Zomato retracts, 'pure veg' fleet to wear red too

Popular food delivery and restaurant aggregator company Zomato has decided that its newly introduced 'Pure Vegetarian' delivery fleet will continue to wear Zomato's trademark red instead of green as originally conceived by the delivery start-up.



'All our riders -- both our regular fleet, and our fleet for vegetarians, will wear the colour red,' Deepinder Goyal said on Wednesday in its latest update.



'This means that the fleet meant for vegetarian orders will not be identifiable on the ground (but will show on the app that your veg orders will be served by the veg only fleet). This will ensure that our red uniform delivery partners are not incorrectly associated with non-veg food, and blocked by any RWAs or societies during any special days... our rider's physical safety is of paramount importance to us. We now realise that even some of our customers could get into trouble with their landlords, and that would not be a nice if that happened because of us,' Goyal said in his post on X.



Earlier on Tuesday, Zomato said it had launched a 'Pure Veg' delivery fleet to serve customers with purely vegetarian dietary preferences. -- ANI

