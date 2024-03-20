RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


What's Ratan Tata doing in Assam?
March 20, 2024  15:48
Assam CM with Ratan Tata and N Chandrasekaran
Manufacturing of semiconductors in Assam will put the state on the global map, said industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata, whose conglomerate has put in Rs 27,000 crore in investments for a semiconductor plant in Jagiroad.

"The investments being made in Assam transform the state in complex treatment for cancer care. Today, the state government of Assam in partnership with the Tata group will make Assam a major player in sophisticated semiconductors," Ratan Tata posted on his X timeline, attaching pictures of him, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran.
