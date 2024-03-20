What did Amit Shah tell Raj Thackeray?





Thackeray met Shah in Delhi on Tuesday, in an indication that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking to ally with him for the Lok Sabha polls to boost its alliance in the western state.





Responding to questions related to the meeting between the two leaders, Fadnavis said, "Raj Thackeray met Amit Shah in Delhi. It would be premature to comment on it immediately. The picture will be clear in the next few days, and we will brief you in detail." Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Bala Nandgaonkar has said the party will contest the Lok Sabha elections on the instructions of Raj Thackeray.





"We are waiting for his return to Mumbai," he said.





Raj Thackeray had parted ways with the Shiv Sena when it was undivided and led by his cousin, and founded MNS in 2006. If the alliance is sealed, the MNS is likely be given one seat to contest from Mumbai.





On the seat-sharing formula of the ruling Mahayuti (grand alliance) for the key Lok Sabha seats like Baramati (Pune district) and Madha (Solapur district), Fadnavis said, "Be it Baramati or Madha, everyone aims to win the seats and make Narendra Modi the prime minister again."

