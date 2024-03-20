Union min booked for linking TN with Bengaluru blast





According to the police, the action was taken against Shobha Karandlaje following a complaint lodged by a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam worker.





A case under Sections 153, 153A, 505 (1) (b), and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Karandlaje, they said.





Chief Minister MK Stalin also condemned her remarks, demanding legal action.





"Strongly condemn Union BJP Minister@ShobhaBJP's reckless statement. One must either be an NIA official or closely linked to the #RameshwaramCafeBlast to make such claims. Clearly, she lacks the authority for such assertions. Tamilians and Kannadigas alike will reject this divisive rhetoric of BJP," CM Stalin had said in a post on X on Tuesday night.





"I also urge for an appropriate legal action against Shobha for causing threat to peace, harmony and national unity. From the Prime Minister to cadre, everyone in the BJP should stop engaging in this dirty divisive politics at once. ECI must take note of this hate speech and initiate stringent action immediately," he added in his post. -- ANI

