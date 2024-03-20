RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


They wanted to create an image of me as a devil: Prof Saibaba
March 20, 2024  12:07
Seven years after he was condemned to life imprisonment for alleged Maoist links, Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba walked out of the Nagpur Central Jail, a free man. 

The release should have come more than a year earlier -- in October 2022, Dr Saibaba had been discharged by the Nagpur bench of the Bombay high court because of a procedural lapse: The sanction necessary to prosecute him under UAPA had been obtained after his trial had started. Yet, the Supreme Court, in an extraordinarily urgent hearing, stayed that discharge.

This time, Dr Saibaba and his fellow accused were acquitted on merits.

Denied bail or parole even when his mother was dying, seven years in the harsh environment of the Anda cell have aggravated DR Saibaba's multiple ailments. 

In between medical check ups, the 57-year-old 90 per cent disabled professor, spoke from his hospital room to Jyoti Punwani about his time in prison, his longing to get back to teaching and why he has no regrets for the human rights activism that led to his imprisonment.

Read the interview here. 

