Suspended BSP leader Danish Ali joins Congress





After joining the Congress in New Delhi, he said that going by the prevailing situation in the country, it is important to join the grand old party in the fight against "divisive" forces.





"On one side are divisive forces and on the other are those forces fighting to get 'nyay' (justice) for the poor and oppressed sections of society, and the choice is very clear," Ali said, asserting that time has come to decide where one stands.





"If we have to fight with divisive forces, then one has to strengthen the Congress under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi," he said.





"The ideology with which we started our politics...we have to now strengthen the forces fighting against those divisive forces. That is why I took this important decision while charting my future political journey by becoming a member of the Indian National Congress," he told reporters.





Ali, who is the sitting MP from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, was suspended by the Bahujan Samaj Party for anti-party activities.





He is set to contest the Lok Sabha polls from the Amroha constituency on a Congress ticket. -- PTI

