Snake venom case: Two associates of Elvish Yadav arrested





The arrest of the duo comes close on the heels of the police nabbing Yadav on Sunday after questioning him in the case.





The duo's name had not featured in the original FIR, lodged at the Sector 49 Police Station in Noida on November 3, but their links in the case surfaced during the investigation, a senior officer said.





"Those arrested have been identified as Ishwar (50) and Vinay Yadav (25). Ishwar runs a banquet hall in Gurugram while Vinay is a social media influencer and close friend of Elvish Yadav," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shakti Mohan Avasthy said.

Noida Police on Wednesday arrested two associates of YouTuber Elvish Yadav over its probe into suspected use of snake venoms as recreational drugs in parties, officials said.