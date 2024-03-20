RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sensex, Nifty rebound as Reliance, ITC shares rally
March 20, 2024  17:35
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Wednesday, propelled by bargain hunting in index majors Reliance Industries, ITC and SBI amid a largely firm trend in global equities. 

However, a depreciating rupee and selling pressure in small-cap stocks restricted the gains, traders said. In a highly volatile trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex rose 89.64 points or 0.12 per cent to settle at 72,101.69. During the day, it jumped 390.62 points or 0.54 per cent to 72,402.67. 

The benchmark hit its day's low of 71,674.42, down 337.63 points or 0.46 per cent. The NSE Nifty climbed 21.65 points or 0.10 per cent to finish at 21,839.10. -- PTI
