Senior citizens of above 85 years in MP can vote from home





Giving details about the vote count, he said, "Overall voter count in Madhya Pradesh stands at 5, 64,76,110, including 2.90 crores males and 2.74 crores females."





"The number of new voters in the 18 to 19 age group stood at 16,49,641 while the state has 2,89,503 voters above 85+ years. The work of adding the names in the voter list will continue till 10 days before the filing of the nomination," he added.





Earlier, in a first, the Election Commission announced 'vote-from-home' facilities for citizens above 85 years and persons with disabilities for the Lok Sabha elections.





The commission said that voters above 85 years of age and persons with disabilities with a 40 per cent benchmark disability can vote from home. The commission said that at polling stations volunteers and wheelchairs will be deployed and transport facilities for persons with disabilities and the elderly will be arranged.

People above 85 years will now have the option to cast their votes from the comfort of their homes, Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan said on Tuesday.