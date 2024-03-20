RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rupee falls 13 paise to close at 83.16 against US dollar
March 20, 2024  19:44
The rupee declined 13 paise to close at 83.16 (provisional) against the US dollar on Wednesday, weighed down by a strong American currency against major rivals overseas and elevated crude oil prices. 

However, a recovery in domestic equity markets and foreign fund inflows cushioned the downside, forex traders said. 

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83 and touched the intraday low of 83.17 against the greenback. 

The local unit finally settled at 83.16 (provisional) against the dollar, registering a loss of 13 paise from its previous close. 

On Tuesday, the rupee depreciated 13 paise to 83.03 against the US dollar. 

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.28 per cent higher at 104.11. -- PTI
