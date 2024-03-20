RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Relief for Rahul as HC stays arrest warrant over remark on Amit Shah
March 20, 2024  22:59
The Jharkhand high court on Wednesday clamped a stay order on the operation of a non-bailable arrest warrant issued against senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by a court in Chaibasa. 

The special court in Chaibasa had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant on February 27 against Gandhi for his non-appearance and participation in the trial of a defamation case. 

Later, Gandhi had challenged the order before the high court in Ranchi. 

After hearing the matter, the HC imposed a stay of 30 days on the operation of the non-bailable arrest warrant. Gandhi had allegedly made a defamatory remark on Union Minister Amit Shah during a rally in Chaibasa before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. 

One Pratap Kumar of Chaibasa had filed the case against Gandhi for his remark. 

Kumar in his petition filed before the court of the magistrate in Chaibasa said Gandhi's statements were defamatory and made purposely to malign the image of Shah. -- PTI
