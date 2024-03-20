Not in Jharkhandi's DNA to bow down: Kalpana Soren





In a post on X, Kalpana Soren, wife of Hemant Soren said that Hemant Soren did not want to enter politics.





"For Hemant ji, late Durga Da was not only an elder brother but also a father-like guardian. After becoming a part of this sacrificial family after marriage in 2006, I saw Hemant ji's respect and dedication towards his elder brother and the late Durga da's love for Hemant ji," she said.





Kalpana Soren also asserted that Hemant did not choose politics but politics chose him.





"Hemant ji did not want to enter politics but given the untimely death of Durga Dada and the health of respected Baba, he had to enter the field of politics. Hemant ji did not choose politics but politics chose Hemant ji. Those who had decided to become architects now had the responsibility of carrying forward the legacy and struggle of JMM, the respected Baba and the late Durga Da," she said.





The wife of Hemant Soren also mentioned that the JMM party was born from the coordination of socialism and leftist ideology and is moving forward today in Jharkhand by becoming a reliable voice of all the poor, deprived and exploited, including tribals, Dalits, backward classes and minorities.





"Hemant ji went to jail, fighting with the same forces as the struggles of respected Baba and Late Durga Da and the battle they had fought against the capitalists and feudalists. They did not bow down. He chose the path of fighting like a Jharkhandi. Anyway, our tribal society has never learned to move forward by turning its back, and making compromises. It is not in a Jharkhandi's DNA to bow down," Kalpana Soren wrote on X.

