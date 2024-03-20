NIA attaches properties of 2 accused Balwinder Singh Sandhu murder case





Acting on the orders of a special NIA court in SAS Nagar (Mohali), the anti-terror agency has attached a property measuring 9 marla in village Peeran Bagh and another measuring 2 Kanal 07 sarsai in village Salimpur Arian, both registered in the name of accused Gurwinder Singh alias Baba of Gurdaspur district, it said.





In addition, a land measuring 2 kanal and 10 marla in village Jeobala, registered in the name of Harbhinder Singh alias Pinder alias Dhillon of district Tarn Taran, has been attached, according to the statement.





The attachment action was undertaken on Tuesday, it added.





The NIA's investigation revealed that Harbhinder Singh, along with an associate, had helped accused Inderjit Singh in the reconnaissance of the residence of Balwinder Singh Sandhu with the purpose of eliminating him as part of a conspiracy by KLF cadres based in India and abroad.





Gurwinder Singh alias Baba, in association with Sukhmeet Pal Singh alias Sukh Bhikariwal, was involved in supplying weapons which were used in the murder, the NIA said. -- PTI

The National Investigation Agency has attached several immovable properties belonging to two accused involved in the killing of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu by agents of the banned Khalistan Liberation Force in Punjab, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.