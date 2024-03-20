RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
NIA attaches properties of 2 accused Balwinder Singh Sandhu murder case
March 20, 2024  18:41
image
The National Investigation Agency has attached several immovable properties belonging to two accused involved in the killing of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu by agents of the banned Khalistan Liberation Force in Punjab, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday. 

Acting on the orders of a special NIA court in SAS Nagar (Mohali), the anti-terror agency has attached a property measuring 9 marla in village Peeran Bagh and another measuring 2 Kanal 07 sarsai in village Salimpur Arian, both registered in the name of accused Gurwinder Singh alias Baba of Gurdaspur district, it said. 

In addition, a land measuring 2 kanal and 10 marla in village Jeobala, registered in the name of Harbhinder Singh alias Pinder alias Dhillon of district Tarn Taran, has been attached, according to the statement. 

The attachment action was undertaken on Tuesday, it added. 

The NIA's investigation revealed that Harbhinder Singh, along with an associate, had helped accused Inderjit Singh in the reconnaissance of the residence of Balwinder Singh Sandhu with the purpose of eliminating him as part of a conspiracy by KLF cadres based in India and abroad. 

Gurwinder Singh alias Baba, in association with Sukhmeet Pal Singh alias Sukh Bhikariwal, was involved in supplying weapons which were used in the murder, the NIA said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

T20I rankings: Surya holds onto pole position, Rashid back in top-10
T20I rankings: Surya holds onto pole position, Rashid back in top-10

Suryakumar Yadav maintained his numero uno position among batters despite being out of competitive cricket for past three months while ace spinner Rashid Khan, back in Afghan jersey after an injury lay-off, is back among top-10 in...

Will Justin Langer consider coaching Team India in the future?
Will Justin Langer consider coaching Team India in the future?

Justin Langer got a 'probing delivery' on his possible future as coach of the Indian national team but the former Australian opener like his playing days, judged it perfectly and left the one bowled on the "corridor of uncertainty".

SC raps ED for denying bail by filing additional chargesheets
SC raps ED for denying bail by filing additional chargesheets

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta took exception to the ED filing four supplementary chargesheets, the latest on March 1, 2024, in a money laundering case arising from alleged illegal mining in Jharkhand.

The Dhoni-Kohli IPL Bromance!
The Dhoni-Kohli IPL Bromance!

Even though they play for two fierce rivals in the IPL, Kohli and Dhoni have never let the cricketing battles get in their way of their friendship.

Can Sunrisers Shine under Cummins?
Can Sunrisers Shine under Cummins?

A desperate Sunrisers have hit the reset button this season, bringing in Australia's World Cup winning captain Pat Cummins.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances