MP man alleges daughter abducted from Kota, police yet to verify claim





However, the Kota police said they are investigating the matter and yet to confirm if she was "abducted" from Kota.





Kota city superintendent of police Amrita Duhan on Tuesday announced a cash reward of Rs 20,000 for any input leading to the rescue of the girl.





"Police teams have been formed to trace the girl and are coordinating with police of other states in the investigation," she said.





The woman's father, in a police complaint, stated that his wife had taken their daughter to Kota in August last year for exam coaching and she was living in a hostel under the Vigyan Nagar police station area.





The man claimed that he has received a ransom demand of Rs 30 lakh and also pictures of his daughter with her hands and feet tied, circle inspector Satish Chaudhary said on Tuesday morning.





Based on the complaint, the police lodged a case of abduction under the Indian Penal Code on Monday night and started an investigation into the matter, the police official said. -- PTI

