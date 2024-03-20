RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi's Bhutan visit put off due to bad weather
March 20, 2024  21:10
PM Narendra Modi meets Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk in New Delhi/File image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State visit to Bhutan has been postponed due to inclement weather conditions there and the new dates are being worked out by the two sides, the ministry of external affairs said on Wednesday. 

Modi was scheduled to visit Bhutan on March 21-22 as part of the Indian government's emphasis on its 'Neighbourhood First Policy'. 

A day before the scheduled visit, the ministry said in a statement, "Due to ongoing inclement weather conditions over Paro airport, it has been mutually decided to postpone the State visit of Prime Minister to Bhutan on 21-22 March 2024." 

"New dates are being worked out by the two sides through diplomatic channels," it added. 

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tobgay was on a five-day visit to India starting Thursday last week, his first foreign trip after assuming charge of the top office in January. 

During his visit, he had called on President Droupadi Murmu and met Prime Minister Modi. 

He also held meetings with captains of various industries, besides other important engagements. -- PTI
