Meity notifies fact check unit under PIB

Meity notifies fact check unit under PIBMarch 20, 2024 18:42
Pic: PIB
The fact check unit under the Press Information Bureau will be the fact check unit for the central government, according to an official notification issued by Meity on Wednesday.
The fact check unit has been notified under IT Rules of 2021.
"The central government hereby notifies the Fact Check Unit under the Press Information Bureau of the ministry of information and broadcasting as the fact check unit of the central government for the purposes of the said sub-clause, in respect of any business of the central government," the notification said.
