Media magnate who helmed Star India passes away
March 20, 2024  11:51
image
Rathikant  Basu, Chairman & CEO of Broadcast Worldwide passed away on Sunday at the age of 82. 

Basu's extensive contributions and illustrious career spanned various key positions, including his tenure as the Executive Chairman of Star India from 1996 and 2001. He also held the position of Director General of Doordarshan and Additional Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting from 1993 to 1996. 

Basu's contributions extended beyond the realm of broadcasting. He also served as Secretary of the Department of Electronics.

Beyond his contributions to the broadcast industry, Basu was associated with the Nuclear Power Corporation of India, where he served as the Executive Director for five years.
