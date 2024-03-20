Markets rebound in early trade





The 30-share BSE Sensex rebounded 237.36 points to 72,249.41 in early trade. The NSE Nifty climbed 74.25 points to 21,891.70. From the Sensex basket, Maruti, Power Grid, Nestle, IndusInd Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, and Wipro were the major gainers. JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever, and Tata Motors were among the laggards.

Benchmark equity indices rebounded in early trade on Wednesday after a sharp decline in the previous trade amid a rally in global markets and fresh foreign fund inflows.