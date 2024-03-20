RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Man murders 2 boys in UP; cops gun down accused
March 20, 2024  00:32
image
A local barber hacked two boys to death and critically hurt a third in an axe attack on Tuesday in Baba Colony in Budaun, an officer said. 

One of the men involved in the act was gunned down in an encounter hours later, he said. 

A man who had recently opened a barber shop in the locality entered a house and attacked three brothers -- Ayush, 12, Ahaan alias Honey, 8, and Yuvraj, 10, with an axe, district magistrate Manoj Kumar said. 

Ayush and Ahaan died in the attack, while Yuvraj was rushed to a hospital with grievous wounds, he said. 

The incident took place a few steps away from Mandi Police Post of Civil Lines Police Station. 

Hours later, one of the accused, identified as 22-year-old Sajid, was gunned down in an encounter with the police, IG Bareilly range RK Singh said. 

Another police officer, who requested anonymity, said, "The motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. One of the accused, Sajid, was running away after committing the crime, and also fired at the police. Police in retaliation fired at him, and he died." 

After the boys' killing, their family members and a few local residents vandalised shops and damaged a motorcycle. The senior superintendent of police has ordered deployment of security in the area to bring the crowd under control. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Pashupati Paras resigns from Union cabinet after BJP opts for Chirag in Bihar
Pashupati Paras resigns from Union cabinet after BJP opts for Chirag in Bihar

BJP-led NDA gave five seats to the Chirag Paswan-led LJP (Ram Vilas).

Nagal's Miami dream ends: Falls short in final qualifier
Nagal's Miami dream ends: Falls short in final qualifier

Nagal is likely to reach a new career-high ranking of world No. 92

Attack on foreign students: Gambian delegation visits Gujarat University
Attack on foreign students: Gambian delegation visits Gujarat University

Nearly 30 students from the West African country study at the state-run university.

SEE: KKR pacer Starc generates bounce in warm-up game
SEE: KKR pacer Starc generates bounce in warm-up game

Starc was bought by KKR ahead of IPL 2018 but an injury had ruled him out of that season.

Lokpal asks CBI to probe cash-for-query charge against Mahua Moitra
Lokpal asks CBI to probe cash-for-query charge against Mahua Moitra

The Lokpal directive came while deciding a complaint by BJP Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey alleging that Moitra had asked questions in the Lower House of Parliament in exchange for cash and gifts from Dubai-based businessman Darshan...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances