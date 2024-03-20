Man murders 2 boys in UP; cops gun down accused





One of the men involved in the act was gunned down in an encounter hours later, he said.





A man who had recently opened a barber shop in the locality entered a house and attacked three brothers -- Ayush, 12, Ahaan alias Honey, 8, and Yuvraj, 10, with an axe, district magistrate Manoj Kumar said.





Ayush and Ahaan died in the attack, while Yuvraj was rushed to a hospital with grievous wounds, he said.





The incident took place a few steps away from Mandi Police Post of Civil Lines Police Station.





Hours later, one of the accused, identified as 22-year-old Sajid, was gunned down in an encounter with the police, IG Bareilly range RK Singh said.





Another police officer, who requested anonymity, said, "The motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. One of the accused, Sajid, was running away after committing the crime, and also fired at the police. Police in retaliation fired at him, and he died."





After the boys' killing, their family members and a few local residents vandalised shops and damaged a motorcycle. The senior superintendent of police has ordered deployment of security in the area to bring the crowd under control. -- PTI

A local barber hacked two boys to death and critically hurt a third in an axe attack on Tuesday in Baba Colony in Budaun, an officer said.