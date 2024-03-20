RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Leo Varadkar, Indian-origin Irish PM, to step down
March 20, 2024  18:25
image
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced on Wednesday his intention to step down as soon as a successor is named. 

Varadkar, born to Indian father and Irish mother, said his reasons were both 'political and personal'. 

He announced that he was quitting at once as head of the Fine Gael party, which is part of Ireland's coalition government. 

His resignation paves the way for a leadership contest.   

Varadkar, 45, Ireland's first openly gay prime minister, has had two terms as prime minister, or taoiseach.
