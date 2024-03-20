Leo Varadkar, Indian-origin Irish PM, to step down

Leo Varadkar, Indian-origin Irish PM, to step downMarch 20, 2024 18:25
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced on Wednesday his intention to step down as soon as a successor is named.
Varadkar, born to Indian father and Irish mother, said his reasons were both 'political and personal'.
He announced that he was quitting at once as head of the Fine Gael party, which is part of Ireland's coalition government.
His resignation paves the way for a leadership contest.
Varadkar, 45, Ireland's first openly gay prime minister, has had two terms as prime minister, or taoiseach.
TOP STORIES
T20I rankings: Surya holds onto pole position, Rashid back in top-10
Suryakumar Yadav maintained his numero uno position among batters despite being out of competitive cricket for past three months while ace spinner Rashid Khan, back in Afghan jersey after an injury lay-off, is back among top-10 in...