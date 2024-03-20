Leo Varadkar, Indian-origin Irish PM, to step down





Varadkar, born to Indian father and Irish mother, said his reasons were both 'political and personal'.





He announced that he was quitting at once as head of the Fine Gael party, which is part of Ireland's coalition government.





His resignation paves the way for a leadership contest.





Varadkar, 45, Ireland's first openly gay prime minister, has had two terms as prime minister, or taoiseach.

