Jaggi Vasudev undergoes brain surgery
March 20, 2024  18:47
Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev underwent an emergency brain surgery at a private hospital in New Delhi, a statement from the hospital said on Wednesday. 

The surgery was carried out on March 17 to remove bleeding in the skull. Sadhguru was weaned off the ventilator post-surgery, the statement from Indraprastha Apollo Hospital said, adding he has shown "steady progress and his brain, body and vital parameters have improved". 

The 66-year-old spiritual guru is the founder of the Isha Foundation and has launched campaigns like 'Save Soil' and 'Rally for Rivers' for environment conservation. 

He had been suffering from severe headaches for the last four weeks. Despite the severity of the pain, he continued with his normal daily schedule and social activities and even conducted the Maha Shivaratri function on March 8, the statement said. 

The headache worsened by March 15, when he consulted Dr Vinit Suri, the hospital's senior consultant neurologist, over phone, it said. 

Suri immediately suspected a subdural haematoma and advised an urgent MRI, it added. 

The spiritual leader underwent a brain MRI on the same day, and it revealed massive bleeding in the skull. -- PTI
