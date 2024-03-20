RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


It's Chirag vs Pashupati from 'dad's karmabhoomi'
March 20, 2024  14:56
Those were the days: Pashupati Paras with Chirag Paswan
Those were the days: Pashupati Paras with Chirag Paswan
Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan on Wednesday asserted that he will be contesting from Hajipur, against his Uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

 "It is certain that I will be the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) candidate, the NDA candidate, from Hajipur -- which was the 'karmabhoomi' of my father. He (Pashupati Kumar Paras) is welcome (to contest from there). I have bravely faced all challenges. I have never been scared of any challenges. I accept this challenge too," Paswan said while speaking to media on Wednesday. 

 On competing against his own uncle from the Hajipur constituency, Paswan remarked, "This isn't merely a political choice for me; it also holds implications for my family. Such decisions should not only be made by political parties but should also consider the sentiments of all family members. Previously, the decision to separate from the family was his (Pashupathi Paras') alone, and it continues to be his decision," Paswan said. 

 In preparations ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Lok Janshakti party held a parliamentary meeting under the leadership of LJP Chief Chirag Paswan.
