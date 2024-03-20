RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
ISIS India head among two arrested in Assam
March 20, 2024  22:27
ISIS India head Haris Farooqi (left) and Anurag Singh, alias Rehan/ANI on X
ISIS India head Haris Farooqi (left) and Anurag Singh, alias Rehan/ANI on X
ISIS India head and one of his associates were arrested in Assam's Dhubri district on Wednesday after they crossed over from Bangladesh, the police said. 

In a statement, the Assam police chief public relations officer Pranabjyoti Goswami said they were apprehended from Dharmasala area by the Special Task Force following a tip-off. 

They were later brought to the STF office in Guwahati, he added. 

"The identity of both of them was ascertained and it is found that accused Haris Farooqi, alias Harish Ajmal Farukhi of Chakrata, Dehradun, is the head of ISIS in India," he added. 

His associate Anurag Singh, alias Rehan of Panipat, got converted to Islam, while his wife is a Bangladeshi national, the CPRO said.

"Both of them are highly indoctrinated and motivated leaders/members of ISIS in India. They had furthered the cause of ISIS in India through conspiracies to carry out recruitment, terror funding and terror acts by means of IEDs at several places across India," the statement said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Malegaon blast accused Pragya Thakur hospitalised, court stays warrant
Malegaon blast accused Pragya Thakur hospitalised, court stays warrant

The National Investigation Agency court also noted that the warrant was not served on Thakur and directed her to appear before it on March 27 for recording statement.

Centre notifies fact check unit a day before SC hearing
Centre notifies fact check unit a day before SC hearing

The notification came days after the Bombay high court declined to restrain the Centre from notifying the unit. The petition was filed by stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and the Editors Guild of India.

Ireland's Indian-origin PM Varadkar steps down, all eyes on successor
Ireland's Indian-origin PM Varadkar steps down, all eyes on successor

Ireland's Indian-origin Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Wednesday sent shockwaves across the country by announcing his sudden resignation from the post and party leadership citing "personal and political" reasons.

U19 star Maphaka replaces Madushanka in MI squad
U19 star Maphaka replaces Madushanka in MI squad

Mumbai Indians replace Dilshan Madushanka with Kwena Maphaka

Gujarat Titans name Sandeep Warrier as Shami's replacement
Gujarat Titans name Sandeep Warrier as Shami's replacement

Shami recently underwent a successful Achilles heel surgery in London for his right heel problem.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances