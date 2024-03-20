ISIS India head among two arrested in Assam





In a statement, the Assam police chief public relations officer Pranabjyoti Goswami said they were apprehended from Dharmasala area by the Special Task Force following a tip-off.





They were later brought to the STF office in Guwahati, he added.





"The identity of both of them was ascertained and it is found that accused Haris Farooqi, alias Harish Ajmal Farukhi of Chakrata, Dehradun, is the head of ISIS in India," he added.





His associate Anurag Singh, alias Rehan of Panipat, got converted to Islam, while his wife is a Bangladeshi national, the CPRO said.





"Both of them are highly indoctrinated and motivated leaders/members of ISIS in India. They had furthered the cause of ISIS in India through conspiracies to carry out recruitment, terror funding and terror acts by means of IEDs at several places across India," the statement said. -- PTI

