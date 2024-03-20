Indian woman, baby crossed the LoC, repatriated by Pak army





The two had crossed the border along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. Shabnam Bi, 22, and her 1.5 years old daughter, Laiba Fatima, were handed over to the Indian Army by their Pakistani counterparts at a flag meeting at the Chakan Da Bagh crossing point this evening, officials said.





The two were received by Poonch Deputy Commissioner Yasin M Choudhary. On February 3, Ghulam Rubani of Salotri village located on the LoC had reported to police the crossing over of two people to the PoK.





Responding to the information, police filed a missing person report.





Subsequently, the district administration of Poonch took up the matter with PoK authorities through the Indian Army. -- PTI

