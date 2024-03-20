RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India has assured us safety: US Sikh leader
March 20, 2024  09:22
image
An eminent American Sikh leader has said that the Indian government assured him that it is committed to the safety and security of the community across the world.

Jassee Singh from the Sikhs of America organisation recently returned from a trip to India.

Leading a Sikh delegation, Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

In his meetings with senior Indian leaders, Singh said the delegation talked about how the Sikh diaspora can help India and be part of this growth.

"We received a very positive and warm response. External Affairs Minister Jaishankar told us that the Indian Government is committed to the safety and security of the Sikh community wherever they are in the world," he said.

"During our meetings, we focused on development in Punjab and its economic development. Punjab has suffered a lot during its militancy movement," he said.

Singh refuted allegations by a section of the Sikh community in the US and Canada that they are being mistreated in India.

"That is certainly not the case. No doubt like other communities, Sikhs also have their own issues. Sikhs are enjoying the same rights as any other citizens of India," he told PTI in Washington, DC.

Singh said the Sikh American community is ready to help in the development of Punjab and Amritsar in particular.

He announced 100 scholarships for the youths of Amritsar. Sikhs of America has decided to adopt two roads of Amritsar for cleanliness.

Responding to a question, Singh welcomed the decision of former Indian Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"I congratulate him and wish him well. Such an experienced and senior diplomat and a Sikh leader joining the BJP is a good thing for the BJP. It's a big gain for the BJP," said the Indian-American who had hosted a grand farewell for Sandhu in Washington, DC.

Among other places, he travelled to his hometown of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Amritsar in Punjab and New Delhi.

"What I saw among the youths of India was a sense of nationalism, a pride and an eagerness to do something. They are now getting opportunities as well," said Singh.

"There is all-round development, in particular in the infrastructure sector including roads, railways and airports, and excitement among Indians about the country," he said.

"Overall, it was a wonderful experience to be in India," Singh said.   -- PTI
