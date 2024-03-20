'His death was a cold-blooded murder'

Eighteen years ago, on November 11, 2006, Ramnarayan Gupta, an alleged member of the Chhota Rajan gang, was picked up by Mumbai Police Inspector Pradeep Sharma from Vashi, Navi Mumbai, along with his friend Anil Bheda.





Gupta was later killed the same day in a fake encounter and his body was found at the Nana Nani Park in Versova, north-west Mumbai.





His brother, Advocate Ramprasad Gupta, moved the Bombay high court on November 15, 2006, against the fake encounter.





On Tuesday, March 19, 2024, the Bombay high court reversed this order, and convicted Pradeep Sharma in the case, sentencing him to life imprisonment.

Ramprasad Gupta tells Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com about his 18-year-long struggle to get justice for his brother.



