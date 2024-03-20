RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
'His death was a cold-blooded murder'
March 20, 2024  10:27
Encounter cop Pradeep Sharma
Encounter cop Pradeep Sharma
Eighteen years ago, on November 11, 2006, Ramnarayan Gupta, an alleged member of the Chhota Rajan gang, was picked up by Mumbai Police Inspector Pradeep Sharma from Vashi, Navi Mumbai, along with his friend Anil Bheda.

Gupta was later killed the same day in a fake encounter and his body was found at the Nana Nani Park in Versova, north-west Mumbai.

His brother, Advocate Ramprasad Gupta, moved the Bombay high court on November 15, 2006, against the fake encounter.

 On Tuesday, March 19, 2024, the Bombay high court reversed this order, and convicted Pradeep Sharma in the case, sentencing him to life imprisonment.

Ramprasad Gupta tells Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com about his 18-year-long struggle to get justice for his brother.

Read the interview here. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'AI will be more impactful than ever, transforming how we do business'
'AI will be more impactful than ever, transforming how we do business'

'Responsible AI, which adheres to the principles of explainability, fairness, robustness, transparency, and privacy, will gain importance.'

Finding 12 Lifers in Mizoram
Finding 12 Lifers in Mizoram

Looking for Treasures From Mizoram to embrace through 2024 and beyond.

In Pictures - Halep loses in comeback match!
In Pictures - Halep loses in comeback match!

Paula Badosa spoiled Simona Halep's return from a doping ban.

Future of digital payments in India
Future of digital payments in India

'The focus needs to shift towards the ability to collect payments, particularly in tier-3 to tier-4 areas where acceptance is still lacking.'

Why GT Is The Team To Beat
Why GT Is The Team To Beat

Blessed with a glut of superb all-rounders in B Sai Sudarshan, Abhinav Manohar and Vijay Shankar, as well as bowlers like Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan who can smoke the opposition bowling when the situation demands, Gujarat look set to...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances