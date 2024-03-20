RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


EC for action against Union minister for anti-TN remarks
March 20, 2024  19:31
Union minister Shobha Karandlaje
The Election Commission on Wednesday directed the Karnataka chief electoral officer to take immediate and appropriate action on the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's complaint about alleged model code violation by Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shobha Karandlaje. 

The poll panel also sought a compliance report on the matter within 48 hours. 

The DMK has sought action against Karandlaje for alleging that a person from Tamil Nadu was responsible for the IED blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru on March 1. 

In its complaint to the Election Commission earlier in the day, the DMK said that the minister's statement generalised the people of Tamil Nadu as "extremists". 

During a protest in Bengaluru on Tuesday, she had said that "law and order in Karnataka has deteriorated. People who come from Tamil Nadu plant bombs here, people from Delhi chant 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans and people who come from Kerala were involved in acid attacks."  -- PTI
