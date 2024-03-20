RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
DMK drops MP who made 'gaumutra states' remark
March 20, 2024  22:04
DMK MP Senthilkumar
DMK MP Senthilkumar
DMK's Dharmapuri MP, S Senthilkumar, who made the 'gaumutra states' remark in Parliament, was among those who were not re-nominated by the party for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. 

Senthil Kumar described himself as an "unconventional" politician while thanking friends on X who wondered why he was not given another chance by the party to contest the LS polls. 

There were also some critical comments in social media against him over remarks that became controversial in the past. 

On X, the Dharmapuri MP said in a post: "Thank you Twitter friends for enormous support & unconditional love. What have I done to receive such bountiful unadulterated Love. I have done nothing spl, Other than being myself an -Unconventional politician. How am I going to repay this...." 

He posted a card with the word 'love' to his well-wishers. He expressed satisfaction in working for the people of Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency for the past five years and for having brought several schemes to the region. 

Senthil Kumar conveyed his best wishes to A Mani, an advocate who has been named by the DMK as its candidate for the Dharmapuri LS seat. 

On December 5, 2023, Senthil Kumar asked why the BJP could win polls only in the Hindi heartland states, "what we generally call as gaumutra (cow urine) states." 

He had also said that "you (BJP) cannot come to south India," while speaking on a debate on Bills related to Jammu and Kashmir. 

The BJP condemned it and Senthilkumar too apologised after DMK President MK Stalin reprimanded him. 

Senthil Kumar, while taking part in a ceremony in 2022 for a local project had demanded to know why priests belonging to Christianity and Islam were not present and why Hindu rituals alone should be held at the event. 

SR Parthiban (Salem), Dhanush M Kumar (Tenkasi), K Shanmuga Sundaram (Pollachi), Gautham Sigamani (Kallakurichi) and Palanimanickam (Thanjavur) were the five others who have not been renominated by the DMK. 

Gautham Sigamani is the son of former minister and senior DMK leader K Ponmudy. 

The Madras HC had convicted Ponmudy in December last year in a disproportionate assets case. Ponmudy's conviction was later suspended by the Supreme Court. 

A case related to Governor R N Ravi declining to appoint Ponmudy as a minister, despite Chief Minister Stalin's advice, is pending in the apex court.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Malegaon blast accused Pragya Thakur hospitalised, court stays warrant
Malegaon blast accused Pragya Thakur hospitalised, court stays warrant

The National Investigation Agency court also noted that the warrant was not served on Thakur and directed her to appear before it on March 27 for recording statement.

Centre notifies fact check unit a day before SC hearing
Centre notifies fact check unit a day before SC hearing

The notification came days after the Bombay high court declined to restrain the Centre from notifying the unit. The petition was filed by stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and the Editors Guild of India.

Ireland's Indian-origin PM Varadkar steps down, all eyes on successor
Ireland's Indian-origin PM Varadkar steps down, all eyes on successor

Ireland's Indian-origin Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Wednesday sent shockwaves across the country by announcing his sudden resignation from the post and party leadership citing "personal and political" reasons.

U19 star Maphaka replaces Madushanka in MI squad
U19 star Maphaka replaces Madushanka in MI squad

Mumbai Indians replace Dilshan Madushanka with Kwena Maphaka

Gujarat Titans name Sandeep Warrier as Shami's replacement
Gujarat Titans name Sandeep Warrier as Shami's replacement

Shami recently underwent a successful Achilles heel surgery in London for his right heel problem.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances