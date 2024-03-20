RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Disqualified Himachal Congress MLAs receive threat letter
March 20, 2024  18:04
Disqualified Congress MLAs Rajinder Rana and Sudhir Sharma have received a hand written one page threat letter asking them to refrain from provoking other legislators, Rana's son Abhishek on Wednesday said. 

"Stop provoking other legislators, if you do not mend your ways, your family will not be safe, consider this letter as the last warning," the one page letter written in Hindi addressed to Rana and Sharma said. 

Rana and Sharma are among the six Congress rebels who were disqualified for defying a whip for being present in the House and vote in favour of the government on cut motion and finance bill (Budget). 

They had voted in favour of the BJP candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls. 

The threatening letter from some unknown person was delivered at Rana's Patlander residence near Sujanpur in Himachal's Hamirpur district on Tuesday evening by post and the personal assistant read the letter. 

Confirming that a letter has been received, Abhishek told PTI on Wednesday that he had also received a threat call to behave properly failing which the family would be in danger. 

He said that he had lodged a complaint with the Sujanpur police and the SHO visited his house today and took the letter from him in which threats were given to their family. 

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up outside Rana's Patlander residence. -- PTI
