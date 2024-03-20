RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bulgarian prez's social media message to Modi on rescue of ship, crew gets big traction
March 20, 2024  21:03
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev's expression of gratitude on X to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Indian Navy rescued his country's ship and its crew has struck a chord with users on the social media platform, drawing him more traction than his any other post, officials said here on Wednesday. 

His message on March 18 has got over two million impressions, 24,000 likes and 5,400 posts so far, they said. 

"The traction that this post received was the highest ever amongst all the tweets done by the Bulgarian President. The second most viewed post by him has received around 57k views, 74 likes and 87 reposts," an official said. 

Most posts from Radev's handle have received on an average less than 100 likes and 10-15 reposts with impressions not exceeding 15,000, they said. 

Radev had posted on X, "My sincere gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for the brave action of India Navy rescuing the hijacked Bulgarian ship "Ruen" and its crew, including seven Bulgarian citizens." 

Replying to him, Modi said India is committed to protecting freedom of navigation and combating piracy and terrorism in the Indian Ocean region. -- PTI
