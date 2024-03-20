RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Baar, baar launch karna padta hai: PM's dig at...
March 20, 2024  13:27
Though veiled but seemingly targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew a parallel between startups and politics. 

 Addressing the Startup Mahakumbh, one of thhe first large congregation of startups, the Prime Minister said many people try to launch political startups but the difference between them and the original startups is the latter's thrust for new ideas. 

 "Many people try to 'launch' startups, especially in politics, sometimes multiple times... The difference between you and them is that you're experimental. You try new ideas after the failure of one launch," the prime minister said, in his initial remarks. 

 Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir in 2023 and the latest Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Imphal to Mumbai which culminated this week are seen as a rebranding of the Congress leader and to portray him as the face of the principal Opposition party ahead of the General elections. Rahul Gandhi is again contesting from his current Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. 

 The Prime Minister also spoke on the pace of innovation and development saying that India had made the right decisions at the right time. "
