Assam's Congress MP withdraws resignation after meeting Kharge
March 20, 2024  21:26
Assam MP Abdul Khaleque, who had recently resigned from the Congress, on Wednesday withdrew it after a meeting with party president Mallikaarjun Kharge in New Delhi. 

The Barpeta MP in a letter to Kharge said that the party's central leadership reached out to him after his resignation. 

He had fruitful discussions with general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and later had the blessings of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi. 

"Strengthening the Congress is the need of the hour, hence I withdraw my resignation and wish to work under your and Rahul Gandhi's able leadership," he said in the letter, which was made available to the media. 

Khaleque had resigned on March 15 alleging non-redressal of his grievances by state party president Bhupen Borah and AICC state in-charge Jitendra Singh. -- PTI
