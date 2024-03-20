RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


AIADMK clinches LS poll deal with late Vijayakanth's DMDK
March 20, 2024  20:01
AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami
Tamil Nadu's main opposition All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Wednesday finalised a seat sharing arrangement for the Lok Sabha polls with the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, founded by actor-politician 'Captain' Vijayakanth who passed away recently. 

Announcing the electoral pact at the party headquarters in Chennai, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the DMDK would contest from Tiruvallur (SC), Central Chennai, Cuddalore, Thanjavur and Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituencies. 

DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth described the AIADMK as a "natural ally". 

She said that a "big victory alliance" has again been formed, like the one in 2011 for the Assembly polls. 

"This victory alliance will continue in 2026 Assembly polls also." 

2011 was a watershed moment for the DMDK when the AIADMK-led alliance swept the polls winning 203 seats. 

While AIADMK won 150 seats with then party chief J Jayalalithaa becoming chief minister, alliance partner DMDK emerged as the second-largest party in the assembly with 29, upstaging DMK which managed to win only 23. 

This enabled Vijayakanth to become the Leader of the Opposition. -- PTI
