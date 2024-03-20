RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


5 dead in Punjab after consuming spurious liquor; 3 held
March 20, 2024  23:13
Five men died and as many were hospitalised after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Punjab's Sangrur district, the police said on Wednesday. 

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, they said. 

The police received information on Wednesday that three men, residents of Gujran village in Sangrur's Dirba, died after consuming spurious liquor, said a police officer. 

The toll in the incident later rose to five with two more deaths. A case was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the Excise Act and a probe was launched, the police officer said. 

The district administration also formed a five-member committee to investigate the matter, the police said. 

The committee comprises Dirba sub-divisional magistrate, two officers of Dirba police -- deputy superintendent of police and a station house officer, a senior medical officer and an excise and taxation officer, they said. 

The committee has been asked to submit a report on the matter in 72 hours, said Sangrur deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal. 

Preliminary investigation revealed that the men had allegedly bought the liquor from a duo -- Sukhwinder Singh and Manpreet Singh, the police said, adding that both of them have been arrested. -- PTI
