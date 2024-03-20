RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
30 people injured as bus falls off bridge in Maha
March 20, 2024  11:39
File pic of a bus accident in MP
File pic of a bus accident in MP
Nearly 30 passengers were injured after a state transport bus they were travelling in fell from a bridge in Maharashtra's Parbhani district on Wednesday morning, a police official said. The vehicle was heading from Jintur in Parbhani to Solapur when the accident took place. 

The bus driver lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle fell from a bridge at Akoli in Parbhani's Jintur taluka, located nearly 500 km from Mumbai, the official said. 

 "Around 30 passengers received injuries. They all are undergoing treatment in hospital," Parbhani's Superintendent of Police Ravindrasing Pardeshi said. The injured persons were initially taken to a medical facility in Jintur and later shifted to a government hospital in Parbhani city, the police said. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Shehnaaz Gets Feisty In Denim
Shehnaaz Gets Feisty In Denim

There's a reason why denim continues to be a surefire staple in every wardrobe.

Want to Know What Uorfi Javed Is Really Like?
Want to Know What Uorfi Javed Is Really Like?

Amazon Prime Video has announced a huge number of assorted Web series and movies, and the slate sure looks interesting.

Now, Watch Nushrratt, Kareena, Ranveer At Home
Now, Watch Nushrratt, Kareena, Ranveer At Home

Amazon Prime Video has announced 69 assorted Web series and movies, and the slate sure looks interesting.

Can LSG Do Better This IPL?
Can LSG Do Better This IPL?

Lucknow Super Giants made it to the playoffs in its first two seasons. Can LSG make it to the final in IPL 2024?

Watch Vijay Deverakonda Romance Mrunal Thakur
Watch Vijay Deverakonda Romance Mrunal Thakur

Amazon Prime Video has announced a huge number of assorted Web series and movies, and the slate sure looks interesting.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances