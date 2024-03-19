RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Zomato introduces separate pure veg delivery fleet
March 19, 2024  19:28
File image
File image
Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal on Tuesday announced the launch of a "Pure Veg Mode" service to cater to customers who have pure vegetarian dietary preference. 

He cited feedback from vegetarian customers as the reason for the launch of the new service and informed that the online food delivery platform is also introducing a "Pure Veg Fleet" in India for customers who follow a 100 per cent vegetarian diet. 

In a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter, Goyal said India has the highest percentage of vegetarians globally, and these new features were launched based on their feedback. 

"India has the largest percentage of vegetarians in the world, and one of the most important feedback we've gotten from them is that they are very particular about how their food is cooked, and how their food is handled. 

"To solve their dietary preferences, we are today launching a "Pure Veg Mode" along with a "Pure Veg Fleet" on Zomato, for customers who have a 100 per cent vegetarian dietary preference," the Zomato CEO said. 

Goyal shared that "Pure Veg Mode" includes a selection of restaurants serving exclusively vegetarian food, excluding any establishments offering non-vegetarian items. 

He clarified that this mode doesn't cater to or exclude any religious or political preferences. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mumbai ex-cop Pradeep Sharma gets life in Chhota Rajan aide's fake encounter
Mumbai ex-cop Pradeep Sharma gets life in Chhota Rajan aide's fake encounter

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Gauri Godse quashed the sessions court's 2013 judgment acquitting Sharma, terming it as "perverse" and "unsustainable".

IPL 2024 gets high-tech umpiring with new 'smart replay' system
IPL 2024 gets high-tech umpiring with new 'smart replay' system

8 of Hawk-Eye's high-speed cameras are spread over the ground, and two Hawk-Eye operators will be seated in the same room as the TV umpire, providing him with images obtained by them as part of the Smart Replay System.

India can sustain 8% growth, even higher: RBI bulletin
India can sustain 8% growth, even higher: RBI bulletin

India can sustain 8 per cent annual GDP growth and the conducive macroeconomic configuration may become a launching pad for a step-up in the country's growth trajectory, said an article on the 'State of Economy' in the central bank's...

Congress manifesto focuses on 5 Nyay guarantees for all sections
Congress manifesto focuses on 5 Nyay guarantees for all sections

The Congress has so far announced 82 candidates for the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls beginning April 19.

SC seeks Centre's response to pleas calling for stay on CAA
SC seeks Centre's response to pleas calling for stay on CAA

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud posted the matter for resumed hearing on April 9.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances