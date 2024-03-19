RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Will Pashupati Paras join Oppn-led Mahagathbandhan?
March 19, 2024  12:17
Update: Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras on Tuesday resigned from the Narendra Modi  Cabinet. Paras, president of the RLJP, and an ally of the BJP-led NDA, announced the decision, a day after his party was not given a single seat to contest the Lok Sabha polls in Bihar.

The NDA on Monday, finalised its seat-sharing formula. Paras said injustice was done to his party in the seat-sharing formula in the NDA despite the fact that he and his party were fully loyal to it. 

Paras is likely to quit NDA either today evening or tomorrow and will be heading to Patna from New Delhi this evening. 

On Monday, Paras made it clear that his party option is open after NDA did not give his party a single seat.

There are reports that Paras is in touch with RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and may join hands with the Opposition Mahagathbandhan to contest polls.

Paras' announcement came at a press conference a day after the BJP-led NDA announced its seat-sharing pact and gave five seats to the Chirag Paswan-led LJP (Ram Vilas). Paras is set to contest from the Hajipur seat against his nephew Chirag Paswan. Paras won the seat in 2019. 

-- M I Khan/Patna
