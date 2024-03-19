When John F Kennedy arrested Adolf L Hitler





It so happened that then NCP candidate Adolf Lu Hitler Marak was arrested by Superintendent of Police John F Kennedy during campaigning for the assembly polls. The following day, newspapers splashed the headline "Adolf Lu Hitler Arrested by John F Kennedy".





The headlines quickly became the talk of the town. Hitler later won the elections too. This anecdote was shared by the Election Commission in a post on X as the country gears up for Lok Sabha polls this year. Last year, Adolf Lu Hitler Marak joined the TMC. PTI

