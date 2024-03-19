RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
When John F Kennedy arrested Adolf L Hitler
March 19, 2024  15:26
The real JFK
The real JFK
'Adolf Lu Hitler arrested by John F Kennedy', read newspaper headlines during the 2008 assembly elections in Meghalaya, piquing interest of people across the country given the historical significance of the names. 

 It so happened that then NCP candidate Adolf Lu Hitler Marak was arrested by Superintendent of Police John F Kennedy during campaigning for the assembly polls. The following day, newspapers splashed the headline "Adolf Lu Hitler Arrested by John F Kennedy". 

The headlines quickly became the talk of the town. Hitler later won the elections too. This anecdote was shared by the Election Commission in a post on X as the country gears up for Lok Sabha polls this year. Last year, Adolf Lu Hitler Marak joined the TMC. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Absurd': India counters China's claim over Arunachal
'Absurd': India counters China's claim over Arunachal

"Repeating baseless arguments in this regard does not lend such claims any validity. Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. Its people will continue to benefit from our development...

Should women's cricket have the same field size as men?
Should women's cricket have the same field size as men?

There is a lot of merit in the argument to standardise the boundary size in women's and men's cricket, considering the players' increasing ability to clear the ropes

Jolt to JMM as Shibu Soren's daughter-in-law joins BJP
Jolt to JMM as Shibu Soren's daughter-in-law joins BJP

Sita lamented and said she was feeling neglected and reluctantly decided to tender her resignation from the primary membership of the party.

Rohit backed Bumrah, Hardik when they struggled
Rohit backed Bumrah, Hardik when they struggled

Parthiv compared Rohit's leadership with CSK talisman Dhoni, saying the Mumbai cricketer never "made a blunder"

Ex-Indian envoy to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu joins BJP
Ex-Indian envoy to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu joins BJP

Joining the BJP, Sandhu spoke about the growth of the India-US relationship and said development has been its focus area in a host of fields such as the semiconductor industry.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances