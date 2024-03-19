RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


What has PM ever done for Tamil Nadu, asks Cong
March 19, 2024  10:41
PM in Coimbatore
PM in Coimbatore
The Congress on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that while he has been visiting Tamil Nadu frequently in the last few weeks, he has "historically paid little attention" to the state.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh posed questions for the prime minister ahead of his visit to Tamil Nadu's Salem and Kerala's Palakkad on Tuesday. 

"The prime minister is visiting Salem, Tamil Nadu and Palakkad, Kerala today. Some important questions that he must address: While the prime minister has been visiting Tamil Nadu frequently in the last few weeks, he has historically paid little attention to the state," Ramesh said. 

For instance, he did not set foot there during the Cyclone Michaung crisis in December 2023, he claimed. The chief minister of Tamil Nadu has repeatedly urged for the release of Rs 37,907 crore from the Modi government for rehabilitation and reconstruction after the cyclone, he noted. Does the prime minister plan to fulfil this critical need of the people of Tamil Nadu, Ramesh asked. 

 "During Prime Minister Modi's visit to Salem, he will hopefully notice the numerous textile factories that have either shut down and disposed of machinery or reduced working hours for labourers," he said. 

After having single-handedly destroyed India's MSME manufacturing capacities with demonetisation, GST, and the unplanned COVID-19 lockdown, what is the prime minister's vision to rescue these textile factories, Ramesh asked. Prime Minister Modi will address a rally in Salem on Tuesday. Alliance party leaders, including PMK founder S Ramadoss, are likely to attend the public meeting. -- PTI
