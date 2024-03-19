RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


UP teacher shot dead by cop, evaluation boycotted
March 19, 2024  00:16
A government teacher was shot dead allegedly by an Uttar Pradesh Police head constable following an altercation in the Civil Lines area here, an official said on Monday. 

After the incident that took place on Sunday night, angry teachers from different colleges held a protest blocking the circular road. 

They demanded strict action against the accused and began a boycott of evaluation work of Uttar Pradesh Board exam answer sheets. 

The deceased -- Dharmendra Kumar -- was part of a team of the education department from Varanasi that had brought UP Board exam answer sheets to the SD Inter College in Muzaffarnagar, superintendent of police (City) Satyanarain Parjapat said. 

The group included another teacher and two class-four employees and was accompanied by a police team from Varanasi, Parjapat said. 

The team from the education department and Varanasi police were waiting in a vehicle for the college gate to open when the incident took place on Sunday night, he said. 

Kumar had an altercation with head constable Chander Prakash while they were in the vehicle, following which the latter shot at the teacher using his service weapon, the officer said. 

The injured teacher was rushed to the district hospital where he was declared dead, the SP added. 

Reacting to the incident, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the "arrogance of the BJP rule" has slowly started to affect the administration as well, and demanded that a compensation of Rs 5 crore should be paid to the family members of the deceased teacher. -- PTI
