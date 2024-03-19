Union minister says TN people plant bombs in K'taka; Stalin hits back





During an agitation by the BJP against the attack on a trader for playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' during the 'azaan' (Islamic call for prayer) here on Sunday, Karandlaje accused the Congress government of indulging in 'vote bank politics' and hurting the interests of Hindus.





"Law and order in Karnataka has deteriorated. People who come from Tamil Nadu plant bombs here, people from Delhi chant 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans and people who come from Kerala were involved in acid attacks," the BJP Bengaluru North candidate told reporters in Bengaluru.





"The person who should have been in jail attacks a man for playing Hanuman Chalisa. Where is law and order in the state? Where are you Home Minister G Parameshwara? Why are you silent Chief Minister Siddaramaiah?" she asked.





Hindus are paying the price for the Congress' 'vote bank politics', she alleged.





"Injustice is being meted out to Hindus under the Congress rule. Hindus are being hoodwinked. We should understand this," the BJP leader said.





Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin condemned Shobha Karandlaje's remarks. -- PTI

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Tuesday slammed the Congress government in Karnataka over the deteriorating law and order situation and claimed that people from Tamil Nadu plant bombs in the state, remarks which drew criticism from neighbouring state's Chief Minister MK Stalin.