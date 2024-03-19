RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Two Maoists killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh
March 19, 2024  18:00
Security forces during an anti-Maoist operation in Chhattisgarh/ANI Photo
Two Maoists, including a woman, were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Tuesday, the police said. 

The gunfight occurred in the morning in a forest near the villages of Purangel and Gampur under the Kirandul police station area, where a joint team of security forces was out on an anti-Maoist operation, Dantewada superintendent of police Gaurav Rai said. 

The operation was launched based on inputs about the presence of armed Maoists in the area, he said. 

Personnel from the District Reserve Guard, Bastar Fighters, both units of the state police, and the Central Reserve Police Force's 111th, 230th, and 231st battalions, were part of the operation, the official said. 

After the exchange of fire stopped, the bodies of a male and female Maoist were recovered from the scene along with two weapons, some explosives, and other items, he said. -- PTI
