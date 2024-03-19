This city in Tamil Nadu says Modi will be PM again





A young woman who was part of the jubilant crowd described PM Modi as a "people's man," highlighting the strong connection he has established with the populace.





"As he (PM Modi) says ab ki bar 400 par, most probably he will win. He is a people's man," she said speaking to ANI.





She also added that she has been waiting for hours to see the Prime Minister.





"I was excited to see PM Modi. I was waiting for a long time. I came by 4 pm. I was waiting till 7pm. He came and finally I saw him," she said.





Another young man who was also a part of the crowd waiting for the Prime Minister said that the BJP will be winning 404 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.





"He (PM Modi) will, 100 per cent win this time. They (BJP) will get 404 seats. He fulfils whatever guarantees he promises," he said speaking to ANI.





After PM Narendra Modi's roadshow, Dinesh, a resident of Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu expressed confidence in PM Modi securing his third term.





Dinesh said, "PM Modi will get his third term. 400 plus is going to be achieved. PM Modi's guarantee means the guarantee of the guarantee." -- ANI

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a roadshow in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore on Monday, the excited crowd gathered to get a glimpse of him, expressed confidence that he would win a third term in the Lok Sabha elections.