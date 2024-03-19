RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Shibu Soren's daughter-in-law quits JMM
March 19, 2024  12:55
Sita Soren. File pic
In a blow to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Jama legislator Sita Soren tendered her resignation from the party on Tuesday, citing allegations of being sidelined along with her family. 

 In her resignation letter addressed to the party's supremo and her father-in-law, Shibu Soren, Sita expressed her grievances, stating that following the demise of her husband, Durga Soren, the party failed to provide adequate support to her and her family. 

 Sita lamented and said she was feeling neglected and reluctantly decided to tender her resignation from the primary membership of the party. 

 Sita voiced her disappointment, indicating a deviation from the party's core values by accommodating people whose principles do not align with its ethos. 

 "I have become aware of a conspiracy being orchestrated against me and my family... I am left with no choice but to tender my resignation," she said. 

 When approached for comment, party spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharyya acknowledged hearing about the resignation but said the official letter was yet to reach him. PTI
