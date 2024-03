Sensex tanked over 600 points to below 72,200 level while Nifty gave up 21,900 mark. The market capitalisation of all listed companies on BSE declined by Rs 3.71 lakh crore to Rs 375.08 lakh crore.

Indian equity indices traded sharply lower on Tuesday, dragged by index heavyweights TCS, Reliance Industries, and Infosys, while Asian peers declined ahead of the US Fed policy decision this week.