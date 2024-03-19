RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Scribes on poll duty can exercise postal ballot
March 19, 2024  22:19
Mediapersons covering "polling day activities" carrying authorisation letters of the Election Commission and those part of essential services such as metros, railways and healthcare can vote using postal ballots in the Lok Sabha and four state assembly polls. 

The Election Commission (EC) has shared its notification with all state chief electoral officers regarding the categories of "absentee voters on essential service", identified for voting through postal ballots. 

While journalists on poll-day coverage and those involved in essential services have been using postal ballots during assembly elections, the facility has been extended for Lok Sabha polls. 

"Mediapersons to whom authorisation letters have been issued with the approval of the commission to cover polling day activities" are among the various categories identified for the use of postal ballots. 

An EC spokesperson said mediapersons in Delhi who are authorised by the commission for coverage on poll day can avail themselves of the option of casting their votes through postal ballots. 

They can collect Form 12D from the office of the respective district election officer of their parliamentary constituency where they are registered as a voter. 

They can also download the form from the website of the respective chief electoral officer. 

Besides absentee voters, postal ballots are also available to service voters. 

Service voters are personnel of the armed forces posted away from their hometowns, Central Armed Police Forces personnel deployed away from home and those on poll duty. 

Besides, state police personnel on election duty, polling personnel and embassy staff on postings abroad can also use this facility.
