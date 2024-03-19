RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Scolded by father for eating junk food, female BBA student hangs self
March 19, 2024  18:36
image
A 19-year-old female student of Bachelor of Business Administration allegedly hanged herself to death at home in Maharashtra's Nagpur after being scolded by father for eating junk food, the police said on Tuesday. 

The victim, Bhumika Vinod Dhanwani, resided in Sindhi Colony area of the city, they said. 

"Bhumika was a student of BBA and had a thyroid problem. Upset over her father scolding her for eating junk food, she hanged herself in the kitchen using a long cloth," an official of Pratap Nagar police station said. 

"Her family members found her hanging this morning, following which she was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital, where she was declared dead," he said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered. -- PTI
