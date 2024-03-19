RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SC summons yoga guru Ramdev on misleading ads
March 19, 2024  11:33
The Supreme Court takes exception to Patanjali Ayurved and its MD Acharya Balkrishna for not filing a reply to notices on 'violating' undertaking on advertising products. The SC issues notice to Yoga guru Ramdev to show cause why contempt proceedings be not initiated against him. The court directs Ramdev and the Patanjali MD to appear in court to respond to contempt proceedings in advertising case relating to company.

The Supreme Court last month pulled up Patanjali for prima facie violation of the undertaking it had given in the court about its products and statements claiming their medicinal efficacy. The court had then issued a notice to Patanjali asking why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them.

