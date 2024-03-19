SC summons yoga guru Ramdev on misleading ads





The Supreme Court takes exception to Patanjali Ayurved and its MD Acharya Balkrishna for not filing a reply to notices on 'violating' undertaking on advertising products. The SC issues notice to Yoga guru Ramdev to show cause why contempt proceedings be not initiated against him. The court directs Ramdev and the Patanjali MD to appear in court to respond to contempt proceedings in advertising case relating to company.