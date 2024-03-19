SC nod for Sharad Pawar faction symbol, party name

The Supreme Court allows the Sharad Pawar faction to use the party name, 'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar' for the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls. The court also allows Sharad Pawar bloc to use party symbol of a 'man blowing turha' for the polls.





The SC directs the EC to recognise Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar, symbol 'man blowing turha' for LS, Assembly polls and observes that the EC should not allot 'man blowing turha' symbol to others for Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.





The court asks Ajit Pawar faction to issue a public notice saying NCP's 'clock' symbol is sub-judice and its use is subject to adjudication.