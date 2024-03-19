RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


SC nod for Sharad Pawar faction symbol, party name
March 19, 2024  16:25
image
The Supreme Court allows the Sharad Pawar faction to use the party name,  'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar' for the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls. The court also allows Sharad Pawar bloc to use party symbol of a 'man blowing turha' for the polls.

The SC directs the EC to recognise Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar, symbol 'man blowing turha' for LS, Assembly polls and observes that the EC should not allot 'man blowing turha' symbol to others for Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

The court asks Ajit Pawar faction to issue a public notice saying NCP's 'clock' symbol is sub-judice and its use is subject to adjudication.
'Absurd': India counters China's claim over Arunachal
"Repeating baseless arguments in this regard does not lend such claims any validity. Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. Its people will continue to benefit from our development...

Should women's cricket have the same field size as men?
There is a lot of merit in the argument to standardise the boundary size in women's and men's cricket, considering the players' increasing ability to clear the ropes

Jolt to JMM as Shibu Soren's daughter-in-law joins BJP
Sita lamented and said she was feeling neglected and reluctantly decided to tender her resignation from the primary membership of the party.

Rohit backed Bumrah, Hardik when they struggled
Parthiv compared Rohit's leadership with CSK talisman Dhoni, saying the Mumbai cricketer never "made a blunder"

Ex-Indian envoy to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu joins BJP
Joining the BJP, Sandhu spoke about the growth of the India-US relationship and said development has been its focus area in a host of fields such as the semiconductor industry.

