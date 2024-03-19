Sandhu may be fielded from Amritsar





He joined the party in the presence of its general secretaries Vinod Tawde and Tarun Chugh.





Joining the BJP, Sandhu spoke about the growth of the India-US relationship and said development has been its focus area in a host of fields such as the semiconductor industry.





Taranjit Singh Sandhu says, "In the last 10 years, I have worked closely with PM Modi's leadership, especially in the relationship with the United States and Sri Lanka... PM Modi is development focussed... Development is very much needed today and this development should reach Amritsar too. So, I thank the party president, the Prime Minister, Home Minister who encouraged me for the new path of service to the nation that I am entering."









Update: Former Indian ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu joined the BJP on Tuesday amid the possibility that he may be fielded in the Lok Sabha polls from Amritsar in Punjab.